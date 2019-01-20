Saanich police are looking for a man who exposed himself Saturday night

The incident exposure happened at the intersection of Feltham Road and Shelbourne Street

Saanich Police are asking residents to be “vigilant” after a man described as 60 years old exposed himself Saturday.

A woman was walking alone along Feltham Road near Shelbourne Street when the man exposed himself. “The male then approached the female and attempted to engage her in a conversation,” said Cst. Kris Andrew.

According to Andrew, the woman ran to the nearby parking lot of a convenience store, where two citizens came to her aid and called police. Saanich police describe the man as 60 years old with a tall, medium build and a long face with bushy eyebrows. He was wearing dark hoody, grey pants, dark baseball hat, and a black backpack.

“The Saanich Police is looking for any information that can assist in identifying the male,” said Andrew. “As always, be vigilant of your surroundings while walking alone. It is suggested to always carry a cell phone.”

This is the second warning of this sort Saanich police have issued in recent days. Saanich police Friday warned the public about an indecent act that had happened Jan 17.

RELATED: Saanich police warn public after man exposes himself to dog walker

RELATED: Public warned after indecent act reported in Greater Victoria

RELATED: Man exposes himself to pre-teens on Vancouver Island school grounds

A woman reported that a man exposed himself to her around 4 p.m. on Swan Creek Park Trail near McKenzie and Interurban bridge. She had been walking her dogs and told police he was in his mid-teens or early 20s, Caucasian with an Asian or First Nation mix, and roughly 6 ft tall.

Police also describe the man as clean shaven with short, brown shaggy hair and wearing a dark grey rain jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

