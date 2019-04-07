Saanich police are looking for nine-year-old George Dawson reported missing since early Sunday morning.

UPDATED: Saanich police have found nine-year-old reported missing since Sunday morning

Police describe George Dawson as First Nations male, who had wandered off from his Cedar Hill area home

Saanich police have located a child first reported missing early Sunday morning.

Acting Staff Sgt. Martin d’Anjou said police have found nine-year-old George Dawson, after he had wandered off from his Cedar Hill area home Sunday morning.

READ ALSO: Two missing Victoria children found safe

“As a result of a tip from a member from the public, George Dawson has been located,” said d’Anjou.

George, whom police describe as a First Nations male, 4’10” tall with stalky build, was last seen wearing a blue jacket, pants, and black runners.

