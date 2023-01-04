Saanich Police are still looking for a missing teenager deemed high-risk

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgasson was last seen Dec. 19

Saanich Police are looking for Zenaeh Edwards-Helgasson who was last seen on December 19, 2022. (Courtesy of Saanich Police)

Saanich Police are looking for any information concerning a 17-year-old girl who went missing last month.

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgasson was last seen Dec. 19, in Metro Vancouver wearing a white zip-up jacket, white pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

She is 5’6” tall with black hair.

Saanich Police believe Edwards-Helgasson is high-risk, meaning her health or well-being may be in danger “due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.”

Those with information should call 911 or contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

