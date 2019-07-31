A CounterAttack by Saanich Police on July 27 led to the arrest of one impaired driver. The CounterAttack lasted five hours with roadblocks on Quadra Avenue and near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Tillicum Road, as seen here. (Saanich Police/Twitter).

Saanich police arrest driver for impaired driving by drug during CounterAttack

Officers also issued multiple suspensions and tickets

Saanich Police arrested one driver for impaired driving by drug during a police-run roadblock — or CounterAttack — on July 27.

Police also issued one 90-day immediate roadside prohibition for alcohol, as well as two 24-hour prohibitions.

Sgt. Julie Fast said one of the two prohibitions was for alcohol, the other for drugs. Saanich Police also impounded the vehicle of an unlicensed driver.

RELATED: Driver caught flicking a joint out the window while speeding through a school zone

RELATED: Saanich police issue drivers more than 100 tickets in one day

Police also issued 10 violation tickets and two warning tickets for various violations including failing to produce paperwork, failing to display the N sign, driving contrary to restrictions and no insurance, said Fast.

She said the CounterAttack lasted five hours. Officers first positioned themselves at the intersection of Quadra Avenue at Inverness Road, then in the 400-block of the Trans-Canada Highway, where it intersects Tillicum Road.

