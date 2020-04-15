Saanich police arrest suspect accused of robbing a gardening store. (Saanich Police Department/Twitter)

Saanich police arrest gardener with stolen supplies, plants

Suspect pushing cart full of supplies away from closed gardening store

A Saanich resident with a green thumb and sticky fingers was arrested on Wednesday morning after allegedly robbing a gardening supply store.

According to an April 15 tweet by the Saanich Police Department, earlier in the day, officers stopped someone coming from a gardening store pushing a cart full of supplies and plants – the catch was, the store was closed.

The tweet went on to say that the stolen goods were returned and the suspect was arrested for theft.

