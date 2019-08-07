Saanich Police have arrested a Saanich man for drug trafficking. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich Police arrest local man for drug trafficking

Police found $81,000 of drugs, $170,000 in cash and several weapons in his home

A 39-year-old Saanich resident has been arrested by Saanich Police for drug trafficking. The man was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Blenkinsop Road on July 31.

Police were aware of the man due to prior drug-related offences and has been investigating him since late July when he was seen “acting suspiciously.” Having gathered enough evidence against him, officers arrested him during the traffic stop.

Following the arrest, police received a search warrant and found half a kilogram of a variety of drugs in the man’s home. The drugs were believed to be cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Saanich Police said the street value of the drugs found is approximately $81,000.

Officers also found over $170,000 in cash and two stun baton weapons in the residence.

The man has since been released from police custody, but several charges have been recommended including multiple counts of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

