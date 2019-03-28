Saanich police arrested a Saanich man after officers found two weapons, including a loaded one, in this motorhome. (Saanich Police/Submitted)

Saanich police arrest man after finding a loaded weapon in motorhome

Police pulled over the vehicle early Wednesday morning

John Evans, a 57-year-old Saanich man, faces a long list of weapons-related charges after police found him driving in a motorhome.

Sgt. Julie Fast said police arrested Evans Wednesday morning after they found two fire arms, including a loaded one, in his motorhome.

She said a police officer stopped the motorhome at around 2:30 a.m. after it had been driving excessively slow on Vernon Avenue, raising concerns about the driver’s wellbeing.

“Once stopped, the driver was investigated for impaired driving which led officers to search the motorhome,” she said. This search led to the discovery of the weapons, including the loaded one. “And on closer inspection, it was also found to have been stolen from Sooke back in 1985,” she added.

Fast said police know Evans well. He now faces several new firearms charges on top of a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms including possession of a loaded firearm, possession of both a restricted and prohibited firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a restricted and prohibited firearm, and unsafe transport of these firearms, along with a charge of failing to comply with his court order.

Evans remains in custody following a court appearance Wednesday.

“This vehicle stop highlights the excellent proactive work our officers do, despite the inherent unknown risks they face in doing so“ said Fast.

