Saanich police arrest man in relation to series of thefts from vehicles

Rash of thefts prompt police reminder not to leave valuables in vehicles

Saanich police on Tuesday arrested a man with a long history of thefts from vehicles. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A 42-year-old Esquimalt man was arrested on June 1 in relation to a series of thefts from vehicles in the north part of Saanich over the last few weeks.

The suspect has a long criminal history of entering unlocked vehicles and stealing such items as cash, wallets, purses, jewellery and credit cards, wrote Saanich police in a media release.

Police said the man has been known to enter 80 to 100 vehicles in an evening searching for items to steal.

A search warrant allowed police to investigate the suspect’s home in Esquimalt, where he was then taken into custody. Police recovered many stolen items from his residence.

Policed warned that thieves target certain areas and urge all residents to lock their vehicle doors when it is unattended.

