Saanich police arrest man who spat on, pulled knife on man who refused to give him a cigarette

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Saanich on Tuesday morning after he spat on and pulled a knife on a man who refused to give him a cigarette.

Saanich Police responded to the 1100-block of McKenzie Avenue after receiving reports about a young man pulling a knife on someone at about 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 22.

The suspect fled the scene but police located them “a short distance away,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer for the Saanich Police.

Police are recommending a charge for assault with a weapon.

Fast noted that the victim was uninjured.

