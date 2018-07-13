uptown, regina park camp

Saanich Police arrest nine people shoplifting in Uptown area

Police concerned with rise in neighbourhood’s property crime

  • Jul. 13, 2018 10:40 a.m.
  • News

Saanich Police continued its proactive approach in preventing a jump in property crime among businesses in the Uptown-Douglas Corridor with a series of arrests on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saanich Police plain clothes officers arrested a total of nine people for shoplifting.

The police force suspected a jump in crime at stores in the Uptown-Douglas corridor based on higher reports of crime from residents in the area since the development of the Regina Park encampment, Camp Namegans.

Of the nine people, eight are known to be living at the Regina Park encampment, said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

“Property crime was around 50 cases in that area last year, and it’s already over 100 this year, at the mid-July mark, that’s a significant increase,” Leslie said.

Using plain clothes officers to catch people in the act of stealing is a strategy that Saanich Police sometimes uses but rarely results in so many arrests, Leslie added.

Items stolen over this two day period include electronics, clothing, chocolate bars, sunglasses, and batteries, most of the items have been recovered. In addition to the theft arrests people were also arrested for breaching their conditions, mischief, resisting arrest and one person had a warrant.

“We want people to know that we’re here to keep them safe, prevent crime from happening and solve crime. If we don’t know about issues that are happening then it’s difficult to allocate our officers appropriately.”

Saanich Police will continue with these strategies in addition to their regular patrol and focused enforcement duties in and around the Regina Park encampment.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares
Next story
Thieves on Vancouver Island break through wall to steal unique jerseys

Just Posted

Saanich Police arrest nine people shoplifting in Uptown area

Police concerned with rise in neighbourhood’s property crime

Thursday roadblocks in Victoria net three impaired drivers

July impaired total hits 21; multiple others ticketed for having no license, no valid insurance

Rock the Shores transforms West Shore Parks and Recreation

Friday’s headliners include X Ambasassadors and Skiitour

Saanich camp leader plans to defy new eviction notice

Notice prohibits campers from remaining in Regina Park between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Oak Bay resident wakes with a start as trees crash down

Garry oaks hit house, car, power lines

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Thieves on Vancouver Island break through wall to steal unique jerseys

Incident happened overnight Wednesday at Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office on Third Street

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

Most Read