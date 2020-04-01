Saanich police have arrested a man for allegedly setting several fires on and near the Camosun College Lansdowne campus on March 30. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police arrest suspect in arson spree near Camosun College Lansdowne campus

Calgary man in police custody waiting for a tele-bail hearing, constable says

Saanich police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for a series of fires set at the Camosun College Lansdowne campus in Oak Bay and Lansdowne middle school on March 30.

Between 5 and 7 a.m. on Monday morning, several fires were set in the area. Fires on the Camosun campus took out vehicles parked next to the school’s maintenance building. Additional fires were reported at 3100-block of Service Street near Lansdowne middle school.

READ ALSO: Police seek possible firebug following series of Monday fires

Despite the fires being set in Oak Bay, Saanich police and fire crews responded.

The fires on the Camosun campus were the most serious, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. Three vehicles were affected and the damage was “extensive.”

Once the fires were put out, detectives collected evidence and canvased the neighbourhood for information, Anastasiades said. This led to the identification of a suspect – a 26-year-old man who’d just arrived in Victoria from Calgary the week before but was already known to police, he said.

Saanich police then shared the suspect’s details with neighbouring police departments in an effort to locate him. Just before noon on March 31, the Victoria Police Department spotted the suspect near Centennial Square and took him into custody and transported him to the Saanich Police Department to wait for a tele-bail hearing, Anastasiades explained.

READ ALSO: Saanich police arrest man with pellet gun, drugs on BC Transit bus in Victoria

“Detectives worked quickly to piece together the events before, during and after the fire to positively identify a suspect,” he said. “We really appreciate the quick actions of the Victoria police in locating and making the arrest, as well as the public for coming forward with information.”

Anyone who has further information about the incidents or captured video footage of a suspect wearing a red jacket between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

–With files from Travis Paterson

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

ArsonSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police are looking for information about a suspect that was allegedly wearing a red coat while setting fires in Oak Bay on March 30. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Previous story
Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ entertains home-bound kids in Cowichan Bay
Next story
Three impaired drivers stopped in Saanich over one weekend

Just Posted

‘We’re running out of options’: Victoria looks to other municipalities to help shelter homeless

Victoria Curling Club, Crystal Pool ruled out as options for the 250 people remaining outside

VicPD seeks witnesses to suspicious vehicle fire near Beacon Hill Park petting zoo

Blaze under investigation as arson

Mental Health: A look at a fractured system

In this special series, Black Press Media reporters share stories from across Greater Victoria

Saanich Peninsula Hospital to host new COVID-19 testing facilities

It is not clear yet when they will go into action

Saanich police arrest suspect in arson spree near Camosun College Lansdowne campus

Calgary man in police custody waiting for a tele-bail hearing, constable says

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ entertains home-bound kids in Cowichan Bay

Alora Killam, 16, played the part in musical two years ago

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Most Read