Saanich Police have mad an arrest following a bank robbery at the TD Canada Trust branch in the Tillicum Mall. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Saanich Police arrest suspect in Tillicum bank armed robbery

52-year-old male suspected to be behind three armed robberies in five days

The suspect in an armed robbery of a Saanich TD Canada Trust Wednesday evening has been arrested and is suspected to be behind two other robberies that occurred the same week.

On Thursday, Saanich Police, with the help of VicPD, arrested a 52-year-old man in downtown Victoria. Police are recommending he face three counts of robbery with a firearm in relation to two 7-11 robberies, one at 10 Burnside Road on May 25 and another in the 3000-block of Carey Road on May 26, as well as the TD bank robbery on Thursday.

“The impact of these crimes was felt by many people and Victim Services has been engages to provide support to all those involved,” says a media release from Saanich Police.

Police are still on the hunt for a female involved in the Carey Road 7-11 robbery on May 26. Anyone with information about her is asked to call police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

