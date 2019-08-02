Two missing teenage brothers last seen in Saanich on Tuesday

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenage brothers who have not been seen since Tuesday, July 30.
Joseph Billy, 15, and Tyson Billy-Brown, 14, left an address in Saanich on foot Tuesday afternoon.
The boys are described as First Nation, with dark hair, and both were wearing glasses with shorts and sweatshirts. It is likely they are travelling together.
Saanich police are asking anyone who has seen either of the boys to contact the department so officers can check on the boys’ well-being.
