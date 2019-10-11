UPDATED: Missing 75-year-old woman spotted in Cordova Bay area

Saanich police are asking for public’s help locating her

Ruizhen WU was last seen on Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Cordova Bay. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 75-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Ruizhen WU left home at 9:30 a.m. for her daily walk and ever returned. Police say WU is believed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and may have gotten disoriented.

Police are actively searching for WU. She was spotted around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the Cordova Bay area. Residents are asked to keep an eye out for her and to check their yards and garages as she may be seeking shelter.

WU, a woman of Chinese descent, is described as having short black hair and a distinct limp and is estimated to be just over five feet tall. She left wearing a burgundy coat with black spots, black shoes and either burgundy pants.

“Be on the lookout for Mrs. WU so she can receive a medical assessment and then be reunited with her family,” stated Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or local law enforcement if she is spotted outside Saanich.

