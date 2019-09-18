Jenessa Shacter was last seen at a bus stop on Burnside Road West around 8 a.m. on Monday. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police)

Saanich police ask for public’s help locating missing high risk youth

The 12-year-old was last seen before school on Monday morning

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help locating a high risk youth who’s been missing since Monday morning.

Twelve-year-old Jenessa Shacter was dropped off at the bus stop at 50 Burnside Road West around 8 a.m on Sept. 16 but she never made it to school.

Shacter’s family and friends are worried that she is “in the company of an unknown adult man,” said police.

The teen is described as being 5’3” tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Shacter was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with a white logo, blue jeans and white running shoes. She is Caucasian with medium length hair that has been dyed orange and blond.

Anyone who knows where Shacter is or spots her is asked to call police immediately.

READ ALSO: Police arrest two men on Gorge Road East

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy
Next story
Victoria author nominated for prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize

Just Posted

Flat tire, kindness of strangers, surprisingly inflate hope

Sooke mom and her daughters knocked on door of Bob and Norma Saunders seeking help

Saanich police ask for public’s help locating missing high risk youth

The 12-year-old was last seen before school on Monday morning

University of Victoria gives students more time to drop courses following fatal bus crash

Extension allows students to receive full refund

Ogden Point officially rebranded as The Breakwater District

New signage and logos accompany plans for the area’s future

Police arrest two men on Gorge Road East

Traffic has resumed in the area

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Sooke athletes win gold at 55+ Games

Myrtle Acton, 86, leads way with three first place finishes

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

Most Read