The Saanich police Major Crime Unit are investigating the forced entry into a Gordon Head home around 5 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 14). (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich police Major Crime Unit are investigating the forced entry into a Gordon Head home around 5 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 14). (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police ask residents to be cautious after forced entry into home in Gordon Head

Elderly homeowner suffered minor injuries Tuesday, suspect fled the area afterward

Details are scarce, but Saanich police are asking residents in Gordon Head to be vigilant after a suspect forced their way into a residence in the neighbourhood in the late afternoon Tuesday.

The homeowner answered the door around 5 p.m. and as they opened it, someone reportedly forced their way inside and confronted the owner, an elderly man. The suspect fled the home in an unknown direction, and no information on whether anything was stolen was immediately available.

The homeowner did, however, sustain minor, non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Saanich Police Department Major Crime Unit are investigating, gathering information and evidence and police are unaware yet of any motive for the break-in.

No description of the suspect was provided by police, but anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Lawyer picks apart testimony in appeal of Saanich dangerous driving case

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Dix warns against non-essential travel as Omicron spreads; B.C. rapid testing strategy coming
Next story
B.C. alcohol consumption rates hit a 20-year peak in 2021

Just Posted

Saanich resident Kim Dickinson and her son Gavin mug for a selfie. Gavin was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and he and his family are doing their best to adjust to their new lifestyle. (Photo courtesy Kim Dickinson)
Saanich family embracing lifestyle change after Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Leila Bui remains in an unresponsive state, nearly four years after she was struck in a Saanich crosswalk by driver Tenessa Nikirk, who this week began an appeal of her conviction. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lawyer picks apart testimony in appeal of Saanich dangerous driving case

Kevin Henry was last heard from on Nov. 27 and was reported missing on Dc. 11. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Kevin Henry last heard from on Nov. 27

Victoria lawyer Rosario Canteno Di Bella has been suspended four months for professional misconduct. (Creative Outlet)
Victoria lawyer suspended for negligence by Law Society Tribunal