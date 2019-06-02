Saanich Police are reminding residents to bear-proof their homes after a bear sighting Sunday morning. (Black Press File).

Saanich Police ask residents to bear-proof home

Appeal comes after residents spotted a bear cub Sunday morning

Saanich Police are reminding residents to bear-proof their homes after receiving several reports of a bear cub in the area of Cowper Street and Dysart Road Sunday morning

“The bear is not aggressive and the Saanich Police would like to remind the community, bear sightings are common this time of year,” said Cst. Nelofer Bromwich.

READ ALSO: Garbage blamed for three Langford bear sightings in three hours

“As bear sightings increase, be sure to [bear-proof] your property, removing uneaten pet food, keeping trash inside until pick up day or keeping trash cans secured,” said Bromwich.

Such steps helpprevent bears from associating food with the presence of people and allows them to move on to avoid future problems, said Bromwich.

Residents who spot bears in urban settings, should sightings to BC Conservation at 1-877-952.7277.

“At all times, be aware of your surrounding and your pets,” said Bromwich.

