Saanich police ask the public for help with unsolved assault case

Saanich police are asking the public for assistance in an unsolved assault case. (Black Press File Photo)

The Saanich Police Department is asking the public for help in an unsolved assault case.

A 31-year-old woman was assaulted in Rutledge Park on July 18 while she was walking home at about 11 p.m. An unknown man ran up behind her and, without saying anything, wrapped his arms around her upper body. The woman kicked her legs back and he released her, running into the park towards Cloverdale Avenue.

The woman waited on scene for police to arrive, but despite a thorough search of the area with the K9 unit, the man was not found that evening. Even with further efforts by police to locate the man, he remains unidentified.

He was described as a tall, skinny Caucasian man with messy hair and scruffy facial hair. Police have said he is thought to be between six feet and six-foot-three inches tall. He was wearing dark pants with a black and grey striped “Mexican style knit blanket sweater.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn against a ‘brazen’ new phone scam

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.