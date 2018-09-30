Saanich Police attend second scene near Carey Road in 24 hours

Police were on scene for much of Sunday at Barrington Road, a cul-de-sac near Carey Road and Baker Street. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich police had a heavy presence at a second location near Carey Road for the second time in less than 24 hours, Sunday.

The BC Ambulance Service, as well as Saanich PD were on scene Sunday, and according to witnesses as many as 18 officers were seen coming and going down Barrington Road, a cul-de-sac near the intersection of Carey Road and Baker Street.

#Saanich police remain on scene at Carey Road and Baker St. #YYJ pic.twitter.com/NYOqnRrghj — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) September 30, 2018

Neighbours in the area said flash bombs were set off after what appeared to be a stand-off between officers and an unknown suspect.

One witness said police had drawn their weapons amidst police vehicles that included an armoured vehicle as well as a tactical unit.

– With files from Wolfgang Depner

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

