Saanich police begin to surround homeless camp in Regina Park

Crews have started to put up fencing around homeless camp as deadline passed.

Saanich crews are putting up fencing as Saanich Police are establishing a major presence around the homeless camp in Regina Park hours after a court-imposed deadline came and went without any arrests.

Perhaps the most visible sign of the presence was Saanich’s Police and Fire Command Vehicle at one of the two entry points into the camp near the intersection of Harriet Road and Battleford Avenue. As officers went in and out of the vehicle in coordinating efforts on the ground, Saanich crews were starting to put up fencing part and parcel of a remediation effort.

Police were also present at the camp’s main entry point off Regina Avenue. As a group of neighbours watched, police officers were climbing onto the roof of Victoria Drain Services to set up equipment.

These developments happened little more than 12 hours after a court-imposed deadlined had passed. Under a ruling issued last, camp residents had until 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 to leave the camp against the backdrop of a public statement from Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell, who said that residents defying the court order would “likely” be arrested. No arrests, however, happened, as the evening passed without any incidents. Camp residents had earlier raised the possibility of “passive resistance.”

Saanich Police said in a release Wednesday that any persons remaining in Regina Park are currently violating the order.

“As this injunction is a lawful order, the Saanich Police Department is required by law to enforce this order,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie, adding that Saanich police will remain on site until all occupants of Regina Park have decamped.

To ensure compliance, Saanich Police will restrict access to the site unless authorized.

But if Saanich Police raised the spectre of arrest, it also signalled a cooperative attitude.

“We will continue to treat the vulnerable persons vacating the park with dignity and care through the decampment process,” said Leslie. “It is recognized that many of the occupants will require assistance to vacate the park and we are conducting a phased approach to supporting the occupants in complying with the injunction.”

Ashley Mollison of the Alliance Against Displacement reacted to developments Wednesday in a matter-of-fact manner.

“While I don’t think the fence and the police presence is necessary, we were aware that the fence was going up this morning and that police would be on site,” she said.

One of the vexing is the question of storage for the items of camp residents. “Saanich has still not come through with the storage they promised the [B.C. Supreme Court],” said Mollison.

Updates to follow.

