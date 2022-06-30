Police stationed between Richmond Road and Shelbourne Street block access to the area. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Police stationed between Richmond Road and Shelbourne Street block access to the area. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

UPDATE: Saanich police investigating ‘suspicious person’ in vicinity of bank robbery site

Heavy police presence in area around north Richmond Road

Saanich police are investigating a “suspicious person” in the area of Richmond Road and Pear Street, an intersection just over a block from the site of Tuesday’s deadly bank robbery.

Traffic is being blocked on Richmond northbound at Knight Avenue, and other initial reports indicated heavy police activity around Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road, but no activity was seen there by about 5:50 p.m.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers with guns drawn are staffing roadblocks in the area.

Multiple police vehicles remain on scene of the robbery of the BMO at Shelbourne and Pear, which remains an active crime scene.

More to come.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Police, coroners working to identify suspects in Saanich bank shootout

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Previous story
VIDEO: Police, coroners working to identify suspects in Saanich bank shootout

Just Posted

Police block traffic along Richmond Road on Thursday at around 5:25 p.m. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
UPDATE: Saanich police investigating ‘suspicious person’ in vicinity of bank robbery site

Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen, pictured here in 2020, recently penned a letter to Victoria that signalled the province wouldn’t amend legislation to allow for a request from the capital city around tenant protections. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Victoria tenant protection requirements blocked by province

Saanich Police Department Chief Dean Duthie speaks to the media Thursday (June 30) to provide an update on the investigation into a bank robbery in Saanich Tuesday (June 28) which left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
VIDEO: Police, coroners working to identify suspects in Saanich bank shootout

Dr. Robert O’Connor, a family doctor with Me’Chosen Medical presented to Metchosin council on June 27, suggesting several ways a rural municipality can attract family doctors. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin looking for options to help tackle doctor shortage crisis

Pop-up banner image ×