A Saanich Police Department Forensic Identification Unit was involved in a crash this morning just after 11 a.m. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

UPDATE: Driver runs red light, hits Saanich police car

No injuries reported; one tow truck called

A crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Oak Street included an unmarked police vehicle. Just after 11 a.m., a vehicle collided with a Saanich Police Department Forensic Identification officer in an unmarked police SUV, said Saanich Police Department Public Information officer, Sgt. Julie Fast.

The officer was driving southbound on Oak Street and drove across Cloverdale Avenue as he has a green light, Fast explained. The other vehicle was going east on Cloverdale Avenue and drove through the red light. The officer noticed that the other driver wasn’t stopping at the light and hit his brakes, but wasn’t able to avoid the crash and collided with the front driver’s side.

“It was a fairly slow speed collision and damage was very minor to our police car. The other car had a bit more damage to its bumper and front wheel so was towed from the scene,” said Fast.

No injuries have been reported and the driver who ran the light is cooperating with police, she explained. He was given a ticket for running the red light.

