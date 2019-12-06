McKenzie Avenue reopens to traffic following head-on collision

Saanich police shut down McKenzie Avenue near Cedar Hill Cross Road on Friday morning after head-on collision. (Black Press Media file photo)

A head-on collision near the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Cedar Hill Cross Road resulted in road closures Friday morning.

Emergency crews received a call about a two-vehicle crash on McKenzie Avenue at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Saanich police weren’t able to confirm the number of occupants in the two vehicles but noted all were taken to hospital with non-critical injuries.

The area was closed to traffic until 12:20 p.m. so crews could investigate and clear debris from the roadway. Buses were allowed to pass through so they could remain on schedule.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation and the extent of the injuries have yet to be reported, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

