Saanich Police continue to look for this two men, who broke into vehicles in a Saanich underground parking lot.

Saanich police continue to look for video footage suspects

Sharing of video footage through traditional and social media netted several leads

Saanich police continue to investigate an incident during which two men likely in their 20s broke into an underground parking lot Sunday night and stole several items.

While Saanich police have not arrested anyone, they have received plenty of leads after the manager of the affected building posted video surveillance online.

“My social media postings resulted in many individuals contacting me with names of suspects who have Facebook profiles,” said Conway Carruthers. “I forwarded that to the Saanich and Victoria police for review.”

The thefts happened in an apartment building on Rutledge Street near the municipal border with Victoria over several hours, starting Sunday night, when one of the man entered the underground parking lot, after he had stolen a door remote, then returned hours later with a second person, said Carruthers, who appears to have missed the first thief by mere minutes.

“I was in the parkade on Sunday 11 minutes before the thief showed up,” he said. “He left the first time, with my roommate’s bicycle, because two young women came home in their car. I don’t know if the women saw this guy biking on it behind them.”

Things could have turned out differently, he said. “There could have been an assault or worse,” he said.

Carruthers, who also designed and installed surveillance system, said he also plans to share new footage with police. Overall, the duo walked away with items worth $2,000 including audio equipment, and three bicycles, he said.

Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie said Wednesday that police had no update yet, after officers from both the patrol division and forensic identification section attended the scene Monday.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

 

