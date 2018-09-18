Scene of the arrest as Saanich Police arrest a woman who appeared to be staying at the camp near Ravine Way and Carey Road on Sept. 18.

VIDEO: Woman arrested as Saanich Police dismantle tent city near Highway 17

Province of B.C. calls in local police to clear campers

Dozens of Saanich police officers are evicting residents of Saanich’s tent city, a woman supporting the camp was arrested for crossing the police line.

Marilou Gagnon, an associate professor at the University of Victoria, tweeted about the arrest from the Carey Road camp.

“At 7:30, residents of #NamegansNation were woken up by police, surrounded by 50-70 officers, told to leave or they will get arrested. One supporter was arrested for crossing the police tape with coffee in her hand. #homesnothate”

The camp, near Highway 17, is expected to snarl traffic, potentially causing delays.

“I don’t understand why the Ministry, social services, BC Housing and other government agencies can’t get together and solve this problem,” Blair, a man staying with the tent city, said. “We’re a small representation of a much larger population that’s currently living in shelters or substandard housing or unaffordable housing.”

As more and more tent city residents are leaving the Carey Road camp, Blair said they are trying to arrange transport for their belongings.

“Apparently we’re going back to Rudd Park,” he said.

Police say they are clearing the group, which calls itself Namegans Nation, that settled there Sept. 15. The province has directed police to move the group.

“I would say that the approach police is taking is a tried and failed strategy of displacing and hiding homelessness,” said spokesperson Ashley Mollison.

She goes on to say the province told the residents’ lawyer that they would contact them prior to police arrival, but failed to do so, instead surprising the 75 campers.

“People woke up to a police line and threats of arrests,” Mollison added.

“This is a sad day for Canada, especially when Saanich Police said they were not a police state. Actions speak louder than words,” said camp leader Chrissy Brett at the scene.

One southbound lane of Highway 17 is currently closed.

 

Homeless camp leader Chrissy Brett talking to Saanich police officers, as they surround camp and some residents are slowly leaving on Sept.18.

