Saanich police dog tracks dangerous driver after car ditched in Oak Bay

Police from Oak Bay and Saanich used a dog to track down a speeding driver the night of Jan. 16.
Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said that a 41-year-old man was spotted speeding and driving dangerously. The driver fled on foot after leaving his car in Carnavon Park in Oak Bay.
A Saanich police dog, Hitch, tracked the man to his Oak Bay residence.
Last nt, a dangerous driver sped thru Saanich & into Oak Bay. Police called. Driver fled, leaving car in Carnarvon Park (causing damage to park). @SaanichPolice dog HITCH tracked him. Male arrested/charges coming.That's called #gettinhitched pic.twitter.com/rTUGbqWevo
Bernoties said that police are still determining what charges will be recommended, but that they will likely be dangerous driving and mischief.
