Saanich police dog tracks dangerous driver after car ditched in Oak Bay

Man may face charges of dangerous driving and mischief

PSD Hitch after tracking the night of Jan. 16 in Oak Bay. (Twitter/@SaanichPDK9)

Police from Oak Bay and Saanich used a dog to track down a speeding driver the night of Jan. 16.

Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said that a 41-year-old man was spotted speeding and driving dangerously. The driver fled on foot after leaving his car in Carnavon Park in Oak Bay.

A Saanich police dog, Hitch, tracked the man to his Oak Bay residence.

Last nt, a dangerous driver sped thru Saanich & into Oak Bay. Police called. Driver fled, leaving car in Carnarvon Park (causing damage to park). @SaanichPolice dog HITCH tracked him. Male arrested/charges coming.That's called #gettinhitched pic.twitter.com/rTUGbqWevo — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 17, 2019

Bernoties said that police are still determining what charges will be recommended, but that they will likely be dangerous driving and mischief.



