Saanich police find stolen construction equipment after tools posted for sale online

Saanich police investigate the theft of more than $2000 in stolen construction equipment. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police recovered two pieces of stolen construction equipment after the owner spotted them advertised online.

On July 15, Saanich police received report from a resident in the 1800-block of Feltham Road who said someone had broken in and stolen construction equipment worth more than $2,000 from a detached building on his property.

Just over a week later, on July 27, the resident was looking through advertisements for used items and spotted two of the stolen tools. He contacted the Saanich Police Department with the information that led officers to a residence in the 1800-block of Harvard Place.

With a warrant, Saanich police searched the Harvard Place home on July 28 and recovered both stolen items and returned them to the owner.

The owner of the stolen items had recorded the serial numbers, which made it easy for officers to identify that the recovered property was his, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

“We recommend that in addition to recording serial numbers, owners should take photographs and make notes of any unique markings on items that could assist police in proving ownership should the items be recovered,” Anastasiades said.

The investigation is ongoing and that no arrests had been made by July 30.

