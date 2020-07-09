Saanich police identify suspect in Brydon Park assault

No charges sworn, no arrest made as of July 9

The man related to an alleged assault in Brydon Park on July 7 has been identified but no arrest has been made.

On July 9, Saanich police said a man involved in the incident around 4 p.m. on Tuesday had been identified by investigators.

According to police, the victim in the assault had been walking in the park when he confronted a man with a dog about the way he was treating his pet. According to police, the man with the dog then physically assaulted the victim before leaving the park, carrying the canine.

Witnesses told police that the man had gotten into a dark blue sedan and driven away, later returning to collect another dog.

READ ALSO: Saanich police looking to identify suspect in Brydon Park assault

“We would like to thank everyone in the community who came forward to provide information to assist in identifying the suspect,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, in a written statement. “Fortunately, the victim in this case did not sustain any serious injuries and it was very heartwarming to see the community rally around and support this person for speaking out against what they believed was the mistreatment of an animal.”

Citing no sworn charges or arrests, Anastasiades provided no further details about the suspect. He said the investigation is ongoing and police will share updates with the public when they’re available.

