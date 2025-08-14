UPDATE: Saanich Police investigate discovery of dead body near Galloping Goose

The body was found near Cuthbert Holmes Park, between Burnside Road W. and Hwy 1

The Saanich Police Major Crime Unit is investigating after a dead body was found near Cuthbert Holmes Park, just off the Galloping Goose Trail between Burnside Road W. and the Trans-Canada Highway, on the morning of Aug. 14.

“While we are in the early stages of this investigation, the death does not appear suspicious in nature, and there is no apparent risk to the public,” said Saanich Police.

A section of the trail was closed while detectives conducted their investigation and reopened to the public after 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.