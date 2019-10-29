Saanich police investigate hit and run involving a pellet gun, e-bike

Emergency crews joined by BC Hydro as an electrical box was also struck

Saanich emergency crews responded to a hit and run involving a fire arm at the intersection of Gorge and Dysart roads on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, Saanich police were called to the scene of a collision involving a Ford F150 and an e-bike.

According to police, the e-bike owner had spotted a “suspicious male” in his yard and followed the man out onto the street where another man was waiting. The two unknown men walked to the intersection of Gorge and Dysart roads where they met up with another man driving a red Ford F150.

The resident, who was riding their e-bike, attempted to confront the men when the driver attempted a U-turn. In the process, the driver struck the resident and crushed the e-bike. The resident was knocked of their bike and sustained minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Teen boys under investigation for unwanted sexual touching in Saanich corn maze

Upon hitting the resident, the three suspects were spotted removing wood from the truck bed to lift the vehicle off the e-bike before fleeing the scene.

Police say a confrontation ensued and a handgun was produced. The weapon was determined to be a pellet gun, but police are still unsure of where it came from. The resident who’d been knocked off their bike had it in their possession when police arrived.

BC Hydro also responded as the truck knocked a hydro box off its concrete base.

The victim is working with police to provide information for the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the three male suspects is asked to contact police at the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

Most Read