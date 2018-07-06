Saanich Police investigate possible abduction attempt

Teenage girl approached by man while at Royal Oak bus exchange

Saanich Police are investigating a possible abduction attempt at the Royal Oak bus exchange.

Police report a 14-year-old girl was approached by a group of First Nations individuals sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Royal Oak bus exchange near Elk Lake Drive.

Police say a light blue minivan containing a female and three males stopped at the #39 stop going towards Langford. A male exited the van and approached the female, who believed he wanted her to enter the van.

Police would like to speak to the occupants of the van or any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen
Next story
RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Vancouver Island drug raids

Just Posted

Saanich Police investigate possible abduction attempt

Teenage girl approached by man while at Royal Oak bus exchange

Police find two huskies in a car that was 38 degrees

VicPD are urgently reminding people not to leave their dogs in the car

UVic Properties charts ambitious course for off-campus holdings

University of Victoria’s commercial and residential division plans major changes downtown

BC Ferries to invite provincial ship-building firms to bid on Island-class vessels

Next ship order adds to pair being built now in Romania; larger vessel replacement also on tap

On the hunt for forgotten Mount Doug time capsule

Missing time capsule captures imaginations at Cedar Hill middle school

Indigenous communities and police paddle together towards reconciliation

2018 Pulling Together Canoe Journey stops in Oak Bay during nine-day paddle

RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Vancouver Island drug raids

Officers raided three properties in Chemainus and Crofton over the weekend

US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

The Trump administration contends China has deployed predatory tactics in a push to overtake U.S. technological dominance.

Economy adds 31,800 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.0%

The latest jobs figures arrived less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest-rate decision.

Pruitt is out, handing EPA reins to former coal lobbyist

Democrats and environmental groups decried his replacement as an apologist for the coal industry.

Arson suspected in series of 29 Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

History-making 1986 team frustrated Canada hasn’t returned to World Cup

It’s been 32 years since Canada qualified for its only World Cup.

Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region

Tubers stuck on Courtenay’s Puntledge River

It was a harrowing afternoon for a group of tubers, floating down… Continue reading

Most Read