Saanich Police investigate possible abduction attempt

Saanich Police are investigating a possible abduction attempt at the Royal Oak bus exchange.

Police report a 14-year-old girl was approached by a group of First Nations individuals sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Royal Oak bus exchange near Elk Lake Drive.

Police say a light blue minivan containing a female and three males stopped at the #39 stop going towards Langford. A male exited the van and approached the female, who believed he wanted her to enter the van.

Police would like to speak to the occupants of the van or any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.