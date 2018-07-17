Saanich Police investigate store robbery

Store video captures image of suspect

Saanich Police are hoping the public can help them locate the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police report a man walked into the 7-Eleven on Burnside Road West at about 1:45 a.m. June 30, pulling out a knife and demanding money from the clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading down Burnside toward Harriet.

The suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 280 pounds. He has a reddish brown goatee with additional facial hair, and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, shorts and a grey/white T-shirt with a large abstract image on it.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Sanich Police at 250-475-4321 or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

