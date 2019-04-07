Saanich police investigate Sunday afternoon collision between cyclist and vehicle

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 to be closed for several hours

Saanich police do not have an update on the condition of a cyclist following a collision on Highway 17. (Pexels)

Ambulance crews carried a bicyclist to hospital after a collision Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 17 and Royal Oak Drive.

RELATED: Young cyclist struck near Galloping Goose Trail

“At this time the police do not have an update on the condition of the cyclist,” said Cst. Kristen Andrew. “The cyclist has been transported to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle is being assessed at the scene.”

Andrew said the collision between the cyclist and the vehicle happend at around 3 p.m.

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 at Haliburton Road has been shut down and will remain closed for several hours as Saanich Police collision analysts complete their investigation, she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com