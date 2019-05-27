Saanich Police are investigating two robberies that took place this past weekend at two different 7-11 stores. (Pexels)

Saanich Police investigate two 7-11 robberies, with gun, over the weekend

Suspects made off with money and cigarettes in both cases

Saanich Police are investigating two robberies that happened over the weekend.

The first happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. on May 25 at the 7-11 on 10 Burnside Road West. A man entered the store with a gun, produced it to the store’s employee and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot heading west on Burnside Road.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian male, about 40 years old, wearing a black leather jacket with a hoodie underneath, dark pants and shoes with sunglasses.

The second robbery happened the following morning on May 26 at the 7-11 on Carey Road at about 4:30 a.m. This time two suspects, a man and a woman, entered the store and approached two employees who were behind the counter and demanded money. One of the suspects held a gun during the robbery. They then fled on foot down Harriet Road towards the Galloping Goose Trail.

This male suspect was Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old, skinny and about 5-foot-eight tall. He wore a black hoodie and had his face partially covered with a bandana. The female suspect was tall, approximately six-foot to six-foot-three, skinny, wearing a black jacket with a D/C logo on the front. She also had her face covered by a bandana.

In both of the robberies, the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money along with cigarettes. None of the store employees were physically harmed during these crimes.

At this time the police have not identified any of the suspects and have not ruled out a connection between the two. Both stores have been examined by the Forensic Identification team and detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about these two robberies is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


