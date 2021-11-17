Saanich police investigating child luring incident in Cordova Bay area

Saanich police are investigating a child luring incident in the Cordova Bay area near Claremont Secondary School.
Officers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 to investigate a report that a 10-year-old had been approached by a man in his 50s or 60s.
The man reportedly tried to persuade the child to his older, faded silver sedan.
Police said the child did the right thing by refusing to approach the car, sought refuge, and immediately notified a parent.
The man is described as tanned with a medium build and messy, short dark-grey hair. He was wearing a red sweater with a white collared shirt underneath and he wore glasses.
Investigators are seeking assistance in locating this man and ask anyone with information to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.
To report information anonymously call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
