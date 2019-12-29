Saanich Police investigating incident at Uptown Walmart that left security guard with ‘serious’ knife wound

Saanich Police Department are investigating an incident at Uptown Mall on Saturday night that left a security officer with serious but not life-threatening knife wounds.
Const. Markus Anastasiades said police responded to reports of a stabbing at Uptown Mall at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.
They learned a security guard from Uptown Mall had confronted a suspected shoplifter leaving Wal-Mart. Anastasiades said at some point during the interaction, the male suspect slashed the security officer on the arm. He said the suspect then fled the scene on a BMX-style bicycle.
Anastasiades said the injury was serious, but not life threatening. Police are still investigating this incident and will provide further updates when available.
