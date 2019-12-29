Saanich Police investigating incident at Uptown Walmart that left security guard with ‘serious’ knife wound

Police are still investigating this incident and will provide further updates when available

Saanich Police Department are investigating an incident at Uptown Mall on Saturday night that left a security officer with serious but not life-threatening knife wounds.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said police responded to reports of a stabbing at Uptown Mall at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.

They learned a security guard from Uptown Mall had confronted a suspected shoplifter leaving Wal-Mart. Anastasiades said at some point during the interaction, the male suspect slashed the security officer on the arm. He said the suspect then fled the scene on a BMX-style bicycle.

Anastasiades said the injury was serious, but not life threatening. Police are still investigating this incident and will provide further updates when available.

