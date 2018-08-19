Saanich police investigating sexual assault in broad daylight

Social media lit up with accusations incident took place at Regina Park tent city

Saanich police are investigating a sexual assault that took place Saturday (Aug. 18) in broad daylight.

According to a release from Saanich PD, the incident took place “sometime in the afternoon” in the 3600-block of Highway 17 and the suspect was “recently acquainted” with the survivor of the assault.

“Saanich Police are aware of some social media that is suggesting the incident occurred in the Regina Park homeless encampment. However, Saanich Police can confirm this incident did not occur at that location,” it said in the release.

Reports of a teenage girl being pulled into a tent against her will, drugged and sexually assaulted were posted to Facebook falsely identifying the location of the incident as Camp Namegans, the tent city in Regina Park.

Saanich police detectives are continuing to investigate the matter.

