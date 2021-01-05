Saanich police investigating sexual assault in Glanford Park

Saanich police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Dec. 29 at Glanford Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted in Glanford Park Dec. 29.

The woman was walking in the park at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a man she didn’t know accosted her. He appeared intoxicated, stumbling as he walked, and the victim was able to fight him off. She made it to safety and reported the incident to police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 40 years old and wearing multiple layers of clothing.

Police officers and dogs failed to locate the suspect, but are conducting further inquiries, including a neighbourhood canvas and a search for potential video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich police information line at 250-475-4356.

parksSaanichSaanich Police Departmentsexual assault