Saanich police issue drivers more than 100 tickets in one day

The Traffice Safety Unit focused on distracted driving and speeding across the city

On July 3, the Saanich Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) issued 110 violation tickets following a full-day project that focused on distracted driving and speeding.

It was project day in TSU land. Over 100 "reminders" were issued. Areas of focus were distracted driving, speed on the hwy, and playground zones. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/2dsivZ3y1n — Saanich PD Traffic (@SPD_Traffic) July 4, 2019

It was “a very busy day of enforcing safe driving around Saanich,” said Saanich Police Public Information Officer, Sgt. Julie Fast.

The TSU project addressed safety concerns at different locations throughout the city, Fast explained. Officers were monitoring the Patricia Bay Highway, Highway 1 and several high-traffic intersections including Quadra Street at McKenzie Avenue and Blanshard Street at Saanich Road. A number of different playground zones were also monitored for drivers ignoring the reduced speed signs.

Fast said the majority of the tickets were issued to drivers who were speeding. Of the 71 speeding tickets, 26 were issued to drivers who didn’t slow down in playground zones, 27 were issued on the highways and 18 were distributed on the roadways.

Twenty-three distracted drivers received tickets along with seven drivers who disobeyed traffic signs and one person who chose not to wear a helmet on their motorcycle.

The other eight tickets were issued for a variety of offences, said Fast.

