Saanich police are asking the public to help reduce congestion around the 2019 Gorge Canada Day Picnic. (File Photo)

Saanich police issue traffic warning ahead of Canada Day celebrations

‘Expect both traffic congestion and parking limitations’

Saanich Police are reminding the public of the traffic congestion and parking limitations that come along with popular events like the Gorge Canada Day Picnic.

“To help reduce this impact, consider carpooling, walking/biking, or taking transit to the event,” the police posted on Facebook. “And if you must drive, ensure that you park legally and don’t block driveways, sidewalks or intersections.”

On Monday, the Canada Day celebration closes Gorge Road West to traffic between Tillicum Road and Admirals Road between 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Gorge Road Tillicum Community Association in partnership with the District of Saanich, features a nearly two-kilometre stage along Gorge Road West and the Gorge Waterwat Park, with endless free, family-oriented activities including a parade, pancake breakfast, car show, market, kids games and more.

