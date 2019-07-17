Saanich Police issue warning after nearly 20 break-ins while homeowners away

Police believe suspect is deliberately targeting homes while resident are on vacation

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible for a series of break-ins. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible for a series of residential break-ins

Between March and July, the local department has received almost 20 reports of homeowners returning from a trip to find their house ransacked. In most of these cases, a suspect has entered the home through a rear window or door, taking jewelry, cash and liquor.

In each case, the resident was away leading police to believe the person or persons responsible for these crimes is targeting homes deliberately knowing they’ll have the luxury of time once inside.

The investigation into the case has involved extensive work from patrol and street crime and intelligence units, with multiple avenues still being pursued.

The Saanich Police Department offered some tips to help prevent break-ins. They include ensuring all doors and windows are locked and closed regardless of where they are on your home and their size, stopping paper and parcel deliveries while away; and using motion lights and timers as well as security systems.

Also, tell your neighbours, family, friends and Block Watch captain that you’ll be away; have someone check your house regularly; and don’t post your trip information on social media until you are home.

Police are asking residents to call right away if anyone is behaving or looking suspicious in your neighbourhood. Delaying the call could mean the person has moved on, leaving police unable to locate them.

If you have any information that may help solve this case, please call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more tips visit saanichpolice.ca.