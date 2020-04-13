The Saanich Police Association’s kindness project recognizes all essential workers serving the community during the pandemic. (Photo courtesy Aaron Thompson)

Saanich police kindness squad recognizes essential workers with thank you cards, gifts

McDonald’s drive-thru employees, bus drivers among those already thanked

The Saanich Police Association (SPA) has created a kindness project to recognize essential workers – from those operating drive-thrus to those driving the buses – who are serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April 6, Saanich police officers have been going around the District delivering daily thank you notes and little gifts to those working during the pandemic to ensure everyone’s hard work is recognized, said Const. Aaron Thompson.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

“We’re frontline workers ourselves and know how difficult it is to work in these times,” he explained.

Each patrol shift is given a budget to create unique gift packages for anyone they’d like to thank, Thompson said. So far, Saanich officers have dropped off candy and thank you notes to BC Transit employees, paramedics and McDonald’s drive-thru workers.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: School-based lunch programs expand to feed thousands during crisis

The recipients have been “extremely surprised,” he said, adding that the McDonald’s employees were the most confused because they typically hand things out the drive-thru window, not the other way around.

Thompson wouldn’t say who may be next on the list – to ensure it’s a surprise – but he emphasized the goal is to “keep it random” and thank all essential workers. He pointed out that health care workers have been receiving so much “well-deserved” kindness and Saanich police are hoping to make sure others on the front lines also know how much their work is valued.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Saanich company joins nation-wide effort to produce 30,000 ventilators

Anyone can follow along on the SPA Twitter @SaanichPoliceA, on Instagram @SaanichPoliceAssociation, or join in on the kindness initiative by finding ways to thank everyone from Walmart employees to grocery store clerks to the sheriffs at the prisons.

“We’re happy to lead the charge and make sure all these people get the recognition they deserve,” he said.

Thompson also recommends essential workers keep an eye out for police with presents over the next few weeks as it’s impossible to say who they’ll be surprising next.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge
Next story
COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Just Posted

Google data shows ups and downs people moving about in B.C.

Visits to parks have risen and fallen widely

COVID-19 threatens the food security of millions of Canadians

Stats Can finds many Canadians do not have financial resources to sustain ‘well-being’

Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition as of Sunday afternoon

Saanich police kindness squad recognizes essential workers with thank you cards, gifts

McDonald’s drive-thru employees, bus drivers among those already thanked

B.C. lumber and energy exports see significant declines amid COVID-19

COVID-19 depresses B.C.’s commodity exports

VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge

Vancouver Convention Centre could help increase bed capacity for lower acuity, non-COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Comprehensive world coronavirus news update.

Health Canada approves portable COVID-19 test that can provide results within an hour

The hand-held device eliminates the need for swab samples to travel to the nearest lab

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

B.C. kids social distancing from their father knit blanket to keep him warm

‘It was an absolutely stunning gift,’ proud father says

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Most Read