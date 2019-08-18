Saanich Police looking for information relating to suspicious death

The body of a man was found on Crease Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Saturday

An investigation is underway on Crease Avenue near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich following the death of an unidentified man. (Kendra Creighton/News Staff)

An investigation is underway in Saanich after the body of an unidentified man was found outside a home on Crease Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Police are asking the public for any information relating to the incident. Anyone who was in the region from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday or who drove through the region with a dash cam is asked to contact police.

Saanich Police responded to a report of an unidentified man who was laying outside a home on Crease Avenue near Wascana Street. Emergency personnel confirmed that the man was deceased.

The nature of his injuries lead police to believe the death is suspicious.

The area where the man’s body was found has been blocked off by police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is on the scene. The area can be expected to be blocked off until sometime on Monday.

Sgt. Julie Fast, the public information officer for the Saanich Police says the investigation is in it’s early stages as staff are working to confirm the identity of the man and the cause of his death.

Fast says VIIMCU will work with detectives from the Saanich Police General Investigative Section and Forensic Identification Section, the BC Coroners Service and other units form across the region as the investigation progresses.

“This is a residential area, close to several businesses, the Galloping Goose Trail and the Trans Canada Highway. It is very likely that someone from the area or passing through, saw something of value to this investigation,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, Public Information Officer for the Saanich Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VIIMCU’s Information Line at 250-380-6211 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

