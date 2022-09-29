Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is 5’6” with dark brown hair and a slender build. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hoodie and a nylon Zoo York jacket with white graphics on the sleeves. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is 5’6” with dark brown hair and a slender build. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hoodie and a nylon Zoo York jacket with white graphics on the sleeves. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police looking for missing youth Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason

Reported missing on Sept. 21, last seen at Mayfair Mall the afternoon of Sept. 24

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.

She was reported missing on Sept. 21, and was last seen at Mayfair Mall the afternoon of Sept. 24. She is 5’6” with dark brown hair and a slender build. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hoodie and a nylon Zoo York jacket with white graphics on the sleeves.

Investigators are actively searching.

Anyone with information should call Saanich Police (250) 475-4321.

ALSO READ: Saanich police arrest road raging man armed with bear spray, knife

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichSaanichSaanich PeninsulaSaanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect comes forward in 14-year-old Langford hit and run in Langford
Next story
2022 Tour de Rock gets warm welcome in Parksville Qualicum Beach

Just Posted

Janet Hanuse (left) with her youngest child Elleanna Hunt. Through her healing journey, Hanuse has recognized the impacts intergenerational trauma has had on her family. (Photo by Nicole Crescenzi)
Breaking the cycle: How one Victoria woman’s healing journey is being passed to her children

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is 5’6” with dark brown hair and a slender build. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black hoodie and a nylon Zoo York jacket with white graphics on the sleeves. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for missing youth Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason

Students, community members, First Nation elders and residential school survivors gathered at Na’tsa’maht, an open-sided structure inspired by Coast Salish designs, located at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus on Thursday, Sept. 29 to commemorate Orange Shirt Day. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Camosun College commemorates Orange Shirt Day

One man was arrested for wielding bear spray and a knife during a road-rage argument with another man in a parking lot in the 3700-block of Shelbourne Street when police intervened at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police arrest road raging man armed with bear spray, knife

Pop-up banner image