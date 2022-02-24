Saanich police looking for owner of boat found in Gorge Waterway

The aluminum boat was found tied to a private dock

A 12-foot aluminum boat found in the Gorge Waterway Feb. 12. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Department is looking for the owner of a boat found in the Gorge Waterway.

The 12-foot aluminum boat, which doesn’t have a registration number, was found tied to a resident’s dock the morning of Feb. 12. Saanich police arrived that afternoon to take the vessel, which will be held for 90 days, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

He asked that anyone with information concerning the boat – from its owner to its purpose in the Gorge Waterway – call the Saanich Police Department at 1-250-475-4331.

