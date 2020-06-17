Saanich police looking for witnesses to man brandishing knife, breaking bank window

Witnesses sought in incident at CIBC branch in the 2900-block of Tillicum Road on June 16

A 59-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking a bank window and brandishing a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are looking for anyone who may have encountered a man brandishing a knife who is suspected of breaking a bank window Tuesday night.

The Saanich Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of the CIBC branch in the 2900-block of Tillicum Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. on June 16.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a man brandishing a knife and smashing a window at the bank.

There were several witnesses on scene who spoke with police, however, the department believes there were more witnesses who had a direct encounter with the suspect.

“We believe there may be at least one person in the area of the bank who had a direct interaction with this man but left before police arrived,” said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades. “Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the arrest of this man.”

Police have a 59-year-old man in custody and he is facing charges in relation to possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

The department can be reached by calling 250-475-4321 or crimes can be reported anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Saanich police investigating after man accused of making aggressive, sexual comments to women

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion
Next story
B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Just Posted

Man allegedly spat on Superstore employee in Langford

Suspect stopped after attempting to leave the store with more than $1,100 in merchandise

Esquimalt elementary school under hold and secure following cougar sighting

Macauley students will be released one-by-one at the end of the day

Saanich police looking for witnesses to man brandishing knife, breaking bank window

Witnesses sought in incident at CIBC branch in the 2900-block of Tillicum Road on June 16

Victoria police seek witnesses to random assault

Suspect allegedly struck, pushed man to the ground outside Wharf Street restaurant

Runaway dog bites CRD animal control officer at Esquimalt Lagoon

Dog located in an area requiring leashes Wednesday morning

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Most Read