Saanich police looking for witnesses to man brandishing knife, breaking bank window

A 59-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking a bank window and brandishing a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

Witnesses sought in incident at CIBC branch in the 2900-block of Tillicum Road on June 16

Saanich police are looking for anyone who may have encountered a man brandishing a knife who is suspected of breaking a bank window Tuesday night.

The Saanich Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of the CIBC branch in the 2900-block of Tillicum Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. on June 16.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a man brandishing a knife and smashing a window at the bank.

There were several witnesses on scene who spoke with police, however, the department believes there were more witnesses who had a direct encounter with the suspect.

“We believe there may be at least one person in the area of the bank who had a direct interaction with this man but left before police arrived,” said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades. “Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the arrest of this man.”

Police have a 59-year-old man in custody and he is facing charges in relation to possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

The department can be reached by calling 250-475-4321 or crimes can be reported anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saanich Police Department