Saanich Police looking for woman in need of urgent medical assistance

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Chrystal van Loom, a 36-year-old Caucasian woman, in need of urgent medical assistance.

Chrystal van Loom is a 36-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’3”, 82kgs with brown hair and green eyes. Chrystal was last seen wearing a tank top, yoga pants and black shoes and may be located in the Broadmead area or downtown Victoria. Chrystal requires important medical assistance. If Chrystal is located or may have been spotted, please contact the Saanich Police Non-Emergency phone line at (250)475-4321.