Saanich Police looking to ID Lotto ticket thief

People are asked to call Crime Stoppers with any information

Saanich Police is looking to ID a suspect who stole a sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets.

If anyone has any information or recognizes the individual, an anonymous call can be made to 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web tip at victoriacrimestoppers.ca

Saanich Police are looking to ID this suspect who stole a whole sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

