Saanich Police looking to ID Lotto ticket thief

People are asked to call Crime Stoppers with any information

Saanich Police is looking to ID a suspect who stole a sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets.

@SaanichPolice is looking to ID this suspect who stole a whole sleeve of Lotto scratch tickets. If you recognize him and want to tell us anonymously, please call 1-800-222-8477 or leave a webtip at https://t.co/H4nEc1KsxE #cstipanon #yyj #gamesense pic.twitter.com/csSQkmafU7 — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) October 18, 2018

If anyone has any information or recognizes the individual, an anonymous call can be made to 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web tip at victoriacrimestoppers.ca

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com