The Saanich Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying this individual. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police looking to identify suspect in Brydon Park assault

Victim confronted suspect about the way he was treating his dog

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted another man at Brydon Park.

On Tuesday, July 7, at approximately 4:15 p.m. the victim was walking in the park when he confronted another man with a dog about the way this individual appeared to be treating the animal.

Then, according to a police release, the man with the dog physically assaulted the victim and fled the park, carrying the dog.

Several witnesses told police they saw the man get into his car and drive away, returning a short time later to collect another dog.

“We are hoping that this person comes forward and identifies himself to police, however, at this point he has not. As a result, we are looking for the public’s help in identifying him as well as to check the welfare of both of his dogs,” said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-10 with a heavyset build, short dark hair and a tattoo on his right bicep. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans, and black shoes. His dog was described as medium-sized with a black spot on one eye. The man was driving what witnesses described as a four-door, dark blue Volkswagen Golf sedan.

Anyone with information can contact the Saanich Police Department directly at 250-475-4321 or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saanich Police Department

The Saanich Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was believed to be driving this vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

