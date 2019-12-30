Saanich police offer suspect description after Uptown security officer stabbed

Saanich police ask witnesses who may have seen an altercation between an Uptown Wal-Mart security officer and a suspected shoplifter on Saturday to come forward after the security officer was admitted to hospital with serious knife wounds.

According to police, the altercation happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, after a security guard confronted a suspected shoplifter leaving Wal-Mart. Police are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area of Uptown at that time and saw the incident or the suspect to contact Saanich police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a fair complexion and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red hat, dark clothing, and carrying a black backpack. He was seen fleeing the scene on a BMX-style bicycle.

Witnesses can call 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

