A security officer sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries while trying to stop a suspected shoplifter at the Uptown Wal-Mart on Saturday night. (Black Press File Photo)

Saanich police offer suspect description after Uptown security officer stabbed

Police ask witnesses to Saturday assault to come forward

Saanich police ask witnesses who may have seen an altercation between an Uptown Wal-Mart security officer and a suspected shoplifter on Saturday to come forward after the security officer was admitted to hospital with serious knife wounds.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police investigating incident at Uptown Walmart that left security guard with 'serious' knife wound

According to police, the altercation happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, after a security guard confronted a suspected shoplifter leaving Wal-Mart. Police are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area of Uptown at that time and saw the incident or the suspect to contact Saanich police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a fair complexion and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red hat, dark clothing, and carrying a black backpack. He was seen fleeing the scene on a BMX-style bicycle.

Witnesses can call 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

